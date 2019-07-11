Cross of Christ completed in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant symbol of the Christian faith has risen for everyone in Eupora to see.

The Cross of Christ was completed Thursday at its permanent location, the intersection of Highways 9 and 82.

- Advertisement -

Several hundred people were there for the completion of the project.

The cross is 120 feet tall, weighing in at more than 45,000 pounds.

Organizers said they received $210,000 in donations to build the cross.

“It’s really something that will bond our communities in this area. When we were collecting money, it was so amazing. People from out of state, from New York, Detroit from all over the United States read about us on Facebook and were sending money. So it’s not just our cross, this cross is for everybody,” said leadership volunteer Joyce Yates.

It took seven working days to build and raise the cross.