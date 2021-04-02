TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Churches across the area are looking forward to meeting in person this Easter Sunday. Last year, most churches were shuttered as the Covid 19 virus was sweeping across the country.

This Easter worship experience at Cross Pointe Ministries is two years in the making. Cast and crew have been working and praying hard as they bring the Easter story to the stage in a creative way.

It takes about one hundred members of Cross Pointe Ministries to bring this Easter extravaganza to the stage. The production is titled “Torn” and is based on the account in the Gospels of the curtain in the Temple, torn from top to bottom the moment Jesus was crucified.

“The veil was the thing that stood between us and God, and when the perfect sacrifice was made, and Jesus said ‘It Is Finished”, the Father ripped the veil. Four inches thick, forty-five to sixty feet tall, teams of horses couldn’t pull it apart, but the Father ripped it apart and said access is granted for all eternity,” said Pastor Kevin Rea.

Along with worship music, “Torn” also features the drama team, and mini-movies with church members, to tell the story of the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ.

“Torn” was supposed to be the church’s Easter worship experience for 2020, but Cross Pointe Ministries, like many churches, was closed for in-person services because of Covid. Now, the congregation is looking forward to gathering for Easter services for the first time in two years.

“It means everything in the world to us, to worship together and to be able to celebrate the resurrection of our risen Savior together, as the Body of Christ, it means the world to us,” said Abigail Henderson, producer of “Torn.”

“I think we do things that make it very alive and come real and we need to remember the hope and why Jesus came now more than ever, everything is going on around the world, people are in new places they have never been before and this is an opportunity for us to come together, people are ready, we didn’t do this last year, people are ready, and ready to come together as a congregation,” said Patti Hendricks, who is a member of the Worship Team.

Pastor Rea says Easter is the crown jewel for Christians and Cross Pointe Ministries is looking forward to presenting that hope through its production of “Torn” this Easter Sunday.

There are two performances of “Torn”, at 9 and 11. The church is asking people to RSVP so they can know how many guests to plan for. You can RSVP at; https://crosspointetupelo.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/792106