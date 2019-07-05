Crowds at Jacinto Fourth Celebration listen to political speeches

JACINTO, Miss. (WCBI) – Heat, humidity and rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from an annual Independence Day Celebration in Alcorn County.

Every year, Tim Prewitt and his family make the drive from Tupelo to the old courthouse, named after the Battle of San Jacinto in Texas. But don’t pronounce it that way.

- Advertisement -

“Jacinto, if you say it Jacinto, you’re obviously from out of town,” stressed Prewitt.

The Jacinto Fourth of July Festival began forty years ago, and has become known for its political speeches. Candidates for local, state and federal offices are given a few minutes to talk to the crowd from a flatbed trailer.

The rain caused some folks to leave a little bit early but most people in the crowd had made up their mind about the candidates.

People come here every year to see old friends, make new ones, enjoy the fellowship and celebrate the nation’s birthday.

“My grandfather was mayor of Rienzi, so we understood this was a political event as well, really what it seemed like to me was a big family reunion, a lot of people getting back together and spending time together,” said Blake Thompson, who grew up in Rienzi, and who is now president of Mississippi College in Clinton.

“I love patriotic celebrations as a veteran and proud American, I love to get together with other people who are crazy about the Red, White and Blue and I love the opportunity to meet all these candidates, and love the opportunity to interact with people in all these communities,” said Sue Morrisson, of Etta.

Many of the political speakers took time to thank veterans and first responders in the crowd.

The Jacinto event is considered the second largest political speaking event, behind the Neshoba County Fair.