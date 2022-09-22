Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised

STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd.

But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross.

Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little over a week now.

Today, it was time to put the cross in place.

Organizers are glad to see the results of their years of work.

“It’s been a big day. It’s been a better part of 3 years coming, but it’s been a joy really. It’s been a joy of labor, and we’ve had a great group committee here; people who have put their heart and soul into this. We are pleased to have it raised today. It’s quite a spectacle,” said Bob Daniels.

The cross stands at the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter