HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI)- The annual Houston Car show adds a little flavor today.

Car lovers took over Houston, Saturday, for the “Cruizin’ Houston Car Show and Chili Cookoff.”

People came from near and far to look at cars old and new and enjoy some good food.

“A lot of people bring in cars. They’re car enthusiast. It’s their hobby. They love looking at them. They love driving them,” said Sean Johnson.

“We also added a chili cook-off cooking contest, and I think we had about ten entries and my lips are still burning from the chili,” said Alan Moore.

Chris Martin attends each year. He tours shows all over the south.

“I just love it, and it’s in my blood I may. We’ve been building cars since I was a little boy, and it’s something me and my dad did. And we still share that then my dad still helps me tinker in the shop in that kind of thing,” said Martin.

He says his favorite moment is seeing kids reactions.

“It’s really neat when you get to bring the cars out and the kids they really enjoy all the cars because I don’t see this every day. You know it’s always Toyotas are minivans, but when you can bring a kid out to this and their eyes light up, it’s just really cool,” said Martin.

Lamon Griggs says he is happy to see Houston coming together.

“This is just typical Houston. People love to get together, and this is what we used to do back in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. We covered this courthouse square up on Saturdays, and it’s not like it used to be that will hopefully get back like we used to be and draw a crowd up here on Saturdays and everybody have fun,” said Griggs.

Organizers say they are glad so many people came out to take a look at history.

“It’s a relief that it all has come together. It’s a lot of work just trying to get everybody organized to be in the right place the right time when you know you have a bunch of good folks helping it makes it work, and it’s all worth it too,” said Moore.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event will benefit the Houston Solar Race Team.