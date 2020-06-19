Cry for justice march & rally held in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens were part of a Cry For Justice March and rally Friday afternoon in West Point.

The march was organized by the Community Action Group of Clay County.

They marched from the Justice Complex to the city hall where a rally was held.

Folks marched with signs and along the way they prayed. Prayed for peace, protection, and change.

Organizer Belinda Rice says it’s important to keep marching.

“I feel like you can never do enough. This is a continuation, a consistency of what we have to continue to do. Much like Dr. King. They continued to march, they continued to protest until they actually saw change,” said Rice.

The Community Action Group of Clay County formed in 2017.