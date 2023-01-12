Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held medical cannabis educational event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an opportunity for those interested in medical marijuana to see how they can qualify and get other questions answered.

Cultivated Wellness Dispensary held a free educational event for those interested in qualifying for medical cannabis.

The Tupelo business will sell medical marijuana and hold an open house to let people know how to apply for medical marijuana cards, meet growers and cultivators and get information about clinics in Tupelo.

“Medical marijuana is wonderful for any rheumatoid arthritis, Parkinson’s, children with ADHD, anxiety, depression, it’s excellent for people going through chemo, radiation, cancer patients,” said Kimberly Morgan, Cultivated Wellness Dispensary.

The dispensary will open when it gets the medical marijuana from its growers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter