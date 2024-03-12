Current state of OCH: Hospital future uncertain

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just seven years ago, Starkville residents voted to keep their only hospital in the county’s hands. However, that topic could come back up for discussion in 2024. But that has yet to be determined.

“We’ve received reports in the past from the hospital, nothing very alarming. But I think part of the duties of being a part of the Oktibbeha Board of Supervisors is to always at least periodically assess and evaluate where we are in Oktibbeha County whether it be education, economic development, or healthcare. Presentations such as this one are just a part of that process. After we’ve had an opportunity to digest the information, then we’ll let the data lead us to if there is to be another step from here,” said Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors President Marvell Howard.

Howard was on the board during the ballot fight over the Oktibbeha County Hospital Regional Medical Center in 2017.

The hospital remained county property. But it’s expensive to run a hospital. And, while some services are contracted to medical providers, the hospital is responsible for trying to turn a profit in other areas.

Recent social media posts have highlighted the possibility that supervisors are at least willing to look at a future for the hospital that no longer involves the county.

The Oktibbeha Board of Supervisors is expected to meet in two weeks to discuss the research obtained from the hospital.

