Curtis Flowers is suing District Attorney Doug Evans along with 3 investigators

Curtis Flowers was tried six times for the shooting deaths of four people at Tardy Furniture in Winona back in 1996.

WINONA, Miss. (WBCI) – Almost a year to the day paperwork was filed to dismiss the murder charges against Curtis Flowers, he sues those in charge of the investigation.

There were two mistrials and four convictions, all of which were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

During those trials and appeals, Flowers spent 23 years in prison.

In today’s federal lawsuit filing, Flowers is suing District Attorney Doug Evans along with investigators John Johnson, Wayne Miller, and Jack Matthews.

Attorneys for Flowers claim the four men committed investigative misconduct, pressured witnesses to fabricate claims, using a suggestive photo line-up, failure to send a gun to the crime lab, and failure to investigate other possible suspects.

The lawsuit does not seek a specific amount of money but a jury trial is requested.