Now how cute is this!

Prentiss County deputies and Booneville Police took a quick break from crime-fighting Tuesday to support a ‘local business.’

Mississippi heat in Mid-June is no joke, especially wearing the gear that law enforcement does.

Luckily for them, some neighborhood kids were at the ready with some ice cold lemonade.

One of the officers even ventured up into the tree house!

The precious moment was caught on cam by the Booneville Police Department.