Cyberstalking complaint leads to an arrest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A cyberstalking complaint leads to more serious charges against a man in Tupelo.

On November 16th, Tupelo Police took a report of Cyberstalking. The victim reported that a person had sent text messages to family members threatening to kidnap and kill the victim after a recent domestic disturbance.

Two days later, a family member of the original victim was reported missing.

That person returned home a day later and told police that the suspect had threatened to kill their family members unless they went with him.

The victim also told the Police that the suspect then sexually assaulted them.

The investigation led police to identify Jose Pena as the suspect.

Pena was arrested and charged with one count each of Kidnapping, Sexual Battery, and Cyberstalking.

A Tupelo Municipal judge ordered Pena to be held without bond.

