Cyclist injured in Tupelo hit-and-run: Help needed to identify driver

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and left the scene.

Around 6:30 Monday night, Tupelo police were called to West Main Street near Lakeview Drive for a cyclist who had been hit by a vehicle.

The cyclist told police that the driver left the scene before police got there.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with what were described as serious injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call Tupelo police at (662)841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800)773-8477.

