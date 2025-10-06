Cyclists stop in Vernon for annual ride for cancer awareness

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – A group of men are cycling for a cause.

Starting in Memphis, they will travel more than 500 miles to raise awareness for cancer.

Chuck Bolton is one of the founders of the “Ride 2 Rosemary” campaign.

For him the journey is personal.

“I’ve lost a lot. Lost my mother, my mother -in-law to cancer. My wife is a cancer survivor. and I’ve lost my son,” said Bolton.

Bolton said the idea for the ride came during a difficult time in his life.

His friends never left his side.

“Two of them came to see me and said, ‘What are you going to do when you’re through with this season of your life?’ I said, ‘I’m going to get on my bike and ride to Rosemary,’ and they said, ‘We’re in,'” said Bolton.

That ride started off with just nine cyclists.

15 years later, that number has grown to 72.

Over the years, Bolton said the cyclists have become family and the journey has also became an outlet for stresses of life.

“It’s really important that we raise awareness for cancer, cancer patients, cancer treatments, but it’s really soul care for these men, ” said Bolton.

After leaving Memphis, the cyclists first stopped in Tupelo on Saturday.

They stopped in Vernon for lunch on Sunday — on their way to Tuscaloosa.

Vernon City Clerk Don Dollar said it’s a joy to welcome them every year.

“It’s been a tremendous blessing. You know every family, every family has got cancer somewhere, somehow,” said Dollar.

The ride also raises money for Memphis-based non-profit West Cancer Foundation.

The final destination of the ride is Rosemary Beach in Florida.

A team travels with them to provide aid and to prepare meals at every stop.

Hog Wild: A Movable Feast Catering has been with them since the beginning.

“We think what West Cancer Clinic is doing and what these riders are trying to do for them is very, very important and if we can play a small role in that, we want to be a part of that,” said John Caldwell, a sous chef for Hog Wild.

When it’s over, the riders will have travelled close to 525 miles.

The group also meets monthly for their faith, and they train throughout the year for the big ride.

They have raised more than 2 million dollars for the West Cancer Foundation over the years.

They plan to reach Florida on Wednesday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X