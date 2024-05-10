DA requests change in indictment for Oktibbeha Co. murder case

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Christopher Perkins was charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

A nine-year-old was shot in a vehicle in January of 2022.

Barron Hubbard, Tabyron Fisher, and Dellveon Lindsey were also arrested.

They are each charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder in the first degree.

Scott Colom is the District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District of Mississippi.

His office requested the jury consider the cases at the same time.

The judge and defense lawyers would make the final decision as to whether to sever the charges and the defendants.

Colom says the decision would enhance judicial efficiency and fairness.

“I think it makes more sense for the jury to consider all those cases at the same time. It’ll be up to the judge and the defense lawyers as to whether they try to sever the charges, or sever the defendants. But I think for judicial efficiency and for fairness, the best thing they can do is try them all at one time,” said Colom.

Colom’s office requested the change in procedure.

