DA Scott Colom speaks out after victory in Macon murder case

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – 16th Judicial District District Attorney Scott Colom is speaking out after yesterday’s victory in a Macon murder case.

Kemper County resident Henry Benamon was found guilty of shooting Macon resident Lisa Brooks in the head and killing her in 2021.

Colom said violent crimes like this too often lead to more violence when family and friends decide to take matters into their own hands and seek revenge.

He praised Lisa Brooks’ family and friends for their cooperation and for putting their trust in the system so that justice could be done.

“Having a boyfriend kill his girlfriend is hard to anticipate and prevent. But what I do think happened here, which is very positive, is that the family members and friends of Lisa trusted the criminal justice system. They didn’t try to take the law into their own hands. They didn’t try to commit any violence themselves. And, they allowed us to do it the right way, and get him in prison for the rest of his life, and justice for Lisa,” said Colom.

Colom’s office has around a 95% conviction rate in murder cases.

Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Henry Benamon to Life plus 10 years.

