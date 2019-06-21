Dad and daughters to enjoy enchanted evening at LeBonheur fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dads and daughters from across the region will enjoy an evening of food, dancing, crafts and other activities as part of an annual fundraiser for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

The 17th annual “Gumtree Father Daughter Ball” takes place Saturday night at the Bancorpsouth Arena. Volunteers have spent the day getting ready for the event.

There are photo booths, a silent auction, a DJ will provide the music, and Disney Princesses and other well-known characters will be on hand for the enchanted evening.

“All funds go to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and we let them decide where the most need is and just utilize the money where they see best,” said Kim Harbin, president of Gumtree TWIGS.

More than a thousand people are expected at the big event. The theme this year is “Alice in Wonderland.”