Dallas cop who shot neighbor testifies at her murder trial

Tea bags may release microplastics into your cup of tea
Some manufacturers are shifting to plastic tea bags, but the environmental and health costs are unknown
7M ago
The cautionary tale of Japan’s “sex recession”
There are more adult virgins in Japan than any other rich nation, leading to a worrying decline in fertility, and experts say it’s spreading
2H ago
Hospital freezer failure destroys cancer patients’ stem cells
The hospital said the freezer’s temperature sensors malfunctioned, and safeguards “were not sufficient”
13H ago
Vaping-related illnesses jump to 805 nationwide
The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota
18H ago
What’s known — and unknown — about Juul, vaping and illness
Amid a surge in teens using e-cigarettes and an outbreak of illnesses, questions abound about the safety of vaping
Sep 26