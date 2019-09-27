Dallas cop who shot neighbor testifies at her murder trial

By
CBS News
-
0

Tea bags may release microplastics into your cup of tea

Some manufacturers are shifting to plastic tea bags, but the environmental and health costs are unknown

- Advertisement -

7M ago

japan-sex-recession.jpg

The cautionary tale of Japan’s “sex recession”

There are more adult virgins in Japan than any other rich nation, leading to a worrying decline in fertility, and experts say it’s spreading

2H ago

California Daily Life

Hospital freezer failure destroys cancer patients’ stem cells

The hospital said the freezer’s temperature sensors malfunctioned, and safeguards “were not sufficient”

13H ago

E Cigarettes Industry Lawsuit

Vaping-related illnesses jump to 805 nationwide

The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota

18H ago

FILE PHOTO: A store selling Juul vaping products is seen in Los Angeles

What’s known — and unknown — about Juul, vaping and illness

Amid a surge in teens using e-cigarettes and an outbreak of illnesses, questions abound about the safety of vaping

Sep 26

Report a Typo
SHARE