Dallas Gamble Leads the Way For the Booneville Blue Devils

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.

That’s the way it’s been for for senior athlete Dallas Gamble his whole school career.

- Advertisement -

“The journey has been real,” said Gamble. “I just love Booneville. I love the tradition here, and I love the kids here that look up to me and the older kids that think a lot of me. I like the guys that paved the way before me and that played before me out here at Booneville High.”

Gamble is a three sport athlete playing football, basketball, and running track. And his performance off the field is just as impressive, maintaining a 3.5 grade point average.

“It’s been getting easy on my lone ride here,” Gamble said. “But it’s just like you got to have time after practice. That’s really like you just got to lock down in school. You got to always just stay focus.”

But Dallas’s dedication doesn’t stop at school. He’s also involved with the community and church organizations. Coaches and teammates also know what they can expect from him.

“He’s really involved with fellowship christian athletes,” said offensive coordinator Kyle Bond. “We have canned food drives. He gets involved with all those activities. He goes and reads to the kids at Anderson Elementary School. He’s kind of a good spokesman, and a good leader with the school system, as well as out here.”

“He’s a good encouragement,” adds teammate William Jackson. “Good leader. In the classroom he’s good. He wants to make good grades all the time. Just for an athlete for him to have scholarships and stuff.”

Each Friday before game time, Gamble has a tradition, a ritual to get him motivated before he plays under the lights.

“I actually read my bible,” Gamble said. “I read a chapter a day before my game and I pray before my game, and I listen to some pump music before my game.”

Dallas is already looking past graduation. He’s got his sights set on playing at the next level, looking at 5 possible colleges, but his professional career may take him to the sidelines as a sportscaster. The inspiration comes from close to home.

“I saw AJ Brown,” Gamble said. “I really look up to him. He’s from Ole Miss, but I’m not and Ole Miss fan, but I like him though. I like his game and the way he plays it. I got that sports broadcasting from AJ Brown.”

Dallas and the Booneville Blue Devils go for a seventh straight win on Friday at home against Alcorn Central.