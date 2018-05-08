‘Dancers’ For Largest Fundraiser For Boys And Girls Clubs Of North Mississippi Announced

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Eleven local celebrities will be working hard on the dance floor and collecting donations over the summer as they prepare for the biggest fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

The public had a chance to “Meet the Dancers” for this year’s “Dancing Like the Stars” competition and fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

The dancers were introduced to the public this evening at the Rooftop at Park Heights in Tupelo. Dancers represent Tupelo, New Albany, Ripley and Oxford. They each commit to take 25 lessons with a professional, learn a routine and raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“I’m just excited to get even more official, get out there, raise a lot of money for the Boys and Girls Club and have a lot of fun doing it,” said Albine Bennett, of Tupelo.

“This is important to me because my grandfather helped found the Boys and Girls Club in New Albany and it’s located right in my backyard, behind my house, I see those kids every single day and I know how much the Boys and Girls Club supports them after school,” said Natalie Bullard Floyd of New Albany.

“I’m looking forward to raising a lot of money for the Boys and Girls Club, I’m very passionate about, been involved with them since I’ve been here in Tupelo,” said Jesse Bandre, of Tupelo.

To help kick off the fundraising effort, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi donated $20,000. You can see all of the dancers’ routines at this year’s “Dance Like the Stars,” August 11th at the Bancorpsouth Arena in Tupelo.

bgcnms.org/dance-like-the-stars