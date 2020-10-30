TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – An annual event that celebrates the music of Elvis Presley, while promoting ballroom dancing takes place this weekend. “Dancing With the King” may have a different look this year, but proceeds from the event help young people learn about the benefits of ballroom dance.

Pro dance instructor Benjamin Pryor has choreographed eight routines for this year’s “Dancing With the King.” For one of the routines, his dance partner is Dr Lindsay Brett, principal of Plantersville Middle School. They are dancing to “Suspicious Minds.”

- Advertisement -

‘Dancing with the King’ features amateur, professional and celebrity dance competitions. All routines are set to Elvis songs. This year, “Dancing with the King’ is going virtual, so dancers are taping their routines which will be shown on a livestream program Friday and Saturday evenings.

While the online event is free to watch, ‘Dancing With the King’ also raises money to provide dance scholarships for young people.

“We definitely want to preserve the arts, we don’t want to lose something as precious as the arts and the history behind this event too,” Pryor said.

Gemi Moore is also a professional dance instructor with the Dance Studio of Tupelo. She is my partner for the celebrity dance competition. We are dancing a night club two step to ‘Power of My Love’

Gemi says the scholarships she received because of previous “Dancing with the King’ events helped her develop her talent for ballroom dance.

“Without those scholarships I wouldn’t have been able to do as much, have the opportunities I have now , it’s very beneficial for children, I experienced it when I was a student,” Moore said.

The virtual program will also feature students from Plantersville Middle School, who will perform ballroom dance routines to Elvis songs. Lessons for those students are made possible because of funds raised through “Dancing With the King” , the event that celebrates Elvis’ music, ballroom dance and brings the arts to young people.

To watch “Dancing With the King’ go to www.dancingwiththeking.com and enter your email address. You will get a link to watch the shows. The broadcasts are set for 7 pm Friday and Saturday evenings. The event is sponsored by the Tupelo Elvis Presley Fan Club.