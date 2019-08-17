“Dancing like the Stars” celebrities visit Boys and Girls Club.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The main fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is one week away, and some of the stars visited some of the young people whose lives are being impacted by the organization.

“Dance Like The Stars” takes place next Saturday at the BancorpSouth Arena. The event features local celebrities who have been learning a ballroom dance routine from a professional instructor.

They will perform the routine at the event, and they have also been raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

Two of the celebrity dancers visited the Northside Club in Tupelo to see first hand how the young people benefit from the Boys and Girls Clubs.

“The first thing I was met with was a hug, and a smile and kids in a very nice media room, doing what kids should be doing which is working on computer, doing their work, interacting, then I saw kids enjoying a snack and having fun, then another age group doing the same thing, it’s just great,” said Mindy Prewitt.

“The kids love being here, they are all smiling, happy, and they want to be here which is really encouraging, we want our kids to feel wanted and feel like they belong so when you walk in you can see that, and the staff here are phenomenal,” said Rashni Barath.

Dance Like the Stars takes place Saturday, August 24th at the BancorpSouth Arena. WCBI’s Allie Martin, a former dancer, will co-host the event. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi website or from one of the dancers.