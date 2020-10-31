Dancing With The King winners are announced

Congratulations to the winners and participants of Dancing With The King 2020.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Congratulations to the winners and participants of Dancing With The King 2020.

Amateur Couple Teens – Gage and Bella Wood

- Advertisement -

Amateur Couple Bronze Adult- Mark Methven and Beth Kahn

Amateur Couple Silver & Above Adult- Jon Hochberg and Ginger Pizer

Pro-Am Teens- Andrew Davis and Bella Wood

Pro-Am Bronze Adult- Pol Solanelles and Tammy Wilson

Pro-Am Silver & Above Adult Ages 51 AND UP – Aaron Smith and Laura Hudson

Pro-Am Silver & Above Adult Ages 20 TO 50- Andrew Davis and Liz Gunter