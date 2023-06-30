Dangerous heat continues into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat & humidity will continue into the weekend. Thankfully, rain chances eventually increase enough to curb heat levels somewhat.

FRIDAY: With plenty of hazy sun, highs once again return to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The heat index will likely be above 110° for several hours as well, and an excessive heat warning remains in effect. While a stray storm is possible this afternoon, most stay dry.

WEEKEND: Heat levels remain quite high through Saturday & Sunday. There’s even a chance a few spots touch 100 degrees again Saturday before isolated PM storms develop. Another 30% of PM rain and storms exists Sunday as highs stay in the middle 90s. The heat index will easily be above 105° both days, likely above 110° Saturday.

NEXT WEEK: Pretty typical early July weather is on the way. Highs will average out near 90 degrees with a daily dose of random afternoon storms from 2-8 PM.