Fundraiser event held for West Point former athlete battling cancer

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Earlier this week, we brought you the news that a former West Point football player is now battling cancer.

The community rallied around his fight with a fundraiser for Former Green Wave running back Keimon “Trey” Ewing.

The event took place at Mossy Oak as a benefit program.

People were able to support the family with donations and by purchasing a t-shirt.

Free food and music were also available at the event.

Family of Keimon “Trey” Ewing said they know that it is not just his fight, but is there’s also.

The saying that cancer is not a race but a marathon was scattered throughout the area of the event.

“Yeah, to show love, man, like you wouldn’t even believe it, because you never know when it could be you. Just seeing love, you kind of forget that it is that much love out there,” Keidrick Ewing said.

“Man, that’s a big support to know even after you graduate that coaches and stuff are still there to support you,” Gerald Henly said. “They’re still there to support and still there for mentoring, and if you need them, they are there. So that was big.”

“Man, just show love and support because showing love and support is what drives this fundraiser, so you have to keep it going, you have to keep it going,” Henly said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe apart as the benefit program for the former West Point running back battling cancer.

