Hometown servant honored in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville is thanking a hometown servant with a heart to serve.

Aline Haynes grew up in Winston County and has always had a passion for giving.

“I grew up in a home where we didn’t have a lot, but I had a mom who taught us the values of good things in life, and she taught us to love and how to do. And I just learned a lot of things from her,” said Haynes.

Family and community members packed inside Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church on Sunday to honor Haynes and her legacy of service.

“Aline manifests her love for the Lord by her service to others,” said Mike Forster, a friend of Aline.

“Whereas Aline Haynes not only has a heart to serve, but she is also a doer. She puts action to thought and gives words, action,” said Mayor Will Hill of Louisville.

In 2001, Haynes felt called to officially start Abundant Life Outreach Ministry.

“As time went on, I began to realize that in our area, there were a lot of needs that needed to be addressed. So really, God had dealt with me to be a doer to help people in need,” said Haynes.

That year, she and volunteers prepared around 800 meals on Thanksgiving.

Since then, that number has grown past 30,000.

The folks honoring Haynes said her charity goes beyond the holidays to every month of the year in her community.

“We’ve helped some little kids who had disabilities, and you know, just people who really couldn’t afford to pay their light bills and different things like that. So really, any type of emergency need, we’re out there to reach that,” said Haynes.

Abundant Life has raised over $3 million in plate sales and concerts to help people.

“Her actions can speak louder than any word or compliment I give her. She has done a phenomenal job. I thank God for allowing her to be apart of my life. She has blessed me tremendously. She’s got a great gift,” said Reverend Marty Boyd, the pastor of Pleasant Grove United Baptist Church.

In April, Haynes was honored by the City of Louisville and Winston County Chamber of Commerce as the “Unsung Community Hero.”

“It really feels great. It does. I just thank God for the honor. I really do,” said Haynes.

She hopes to inspire others to serve.

Haynes was also presented a resolution by the City of Louisville at the Program for her acts of Service.

