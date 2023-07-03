Dangerous intersection has law enforcement looking for solutions

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident in Clay County over the weekend has left one woman in critical condition, and it has law enforcement looking at ways to make an intersection safer.

Highway 50 East stretches from West Point to Columbus and intersects with Barton Ferry and Herman Shirley Roads.

Once again, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office found itself working a serious accident at one of the county’s most dangerous intersections.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the Hwy 50 east stretch is a hot spot for speeding.

“Every week, we get calls about reckless drivers out there. The Barton Ferry intersection has been so many wrecks we’ve had to deal with there,” said Scott.

It’s in a high-traffic area, and the terrain makes for poor visibility.

“Barton Ferry turns off and goes to a couple of major industries out there, plus it’s a heavily residential area too, and the location of it at the bottom of the two hills is dangerous,” said Scott.

Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom has worked many wrecks in his career.

He said it’s always important for motorists to be aware and to take things safely.

“Especially on a two-way highway. Most times, it results in fatalities, a lot of times, serious injuries because someone is pulling out of a roadway of that intersection or getting t-boned or they are attempting to pass another motorist and don’t realize there was a car coming, and they hit it,” said Beckom.

If you find yourself in front of an impatient driver on the two-lane highway, Scott suggested a few tips to keep you safe.

“If you’ve got somebody comes up behind you and it looks like an impatient driver that is just trying to get around you riding your bumper, just simply pull off. Turn your signal on, pull off, and let them go because if they are driving that recklessly or they are that impatient, I guarantee you there is going to be a law enforcement officer somewhere down the road,” said Scott.

Both Scott and Beckom said to remember that every driver is someone’s family member.

There is no word yet if any updates will be made to the intersection.

