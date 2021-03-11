Dangerous railroad crossing getting attention regarding new safety

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What’s known as a dangerous railroad crossing is getting some renewed attention.

The crossing is near the intersection of Hughes and Frisco Roads in southern Lowndes County.

District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith would like to see additional safety measures put in place at the crossing.

One suggestion he has is to add level crossing signals over the tracks.

A recent collision with a train injured several people.

Now, Smith is trying to find someone willing to help make the crossing safer.

“We’ve had five over the last year. We’ve had three over the last month and a half. In one particular case, we’ve had one young child die from an accident that occurred at this particular track,” Supervisor Jeff Smith, Lowndes County. “This has become a very dangerous situation, and I’m trying to reach out to the rail service, state officials, as well as the department of transportation.”

Smith hopes he can partner with the railroad to make this crossing and others safe for drivers.