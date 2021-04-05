“Dangerous” railroad crossing to have additional safety features installed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – What’s known as a dangerous railroad crossing in Lowndes County will now get additional safety features installed.

The crossing is near the intersection of Hughes and Frisco Roads in southern Lowndes County.

- Advertisement -

Over the past few weeks, District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith has been working with the Alabama Southern Rail Service, the MDOT rail division, and state senators to figure out what the site needs.

Stoplights will be installed in the coming weeks.

Smith said the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors went to work on the project after a recent accidental death at the crossing.

“We’ve had numerous incidents where a train and vehicle has collided, most recently there has been a loss of life. After the last news coverage that was done on this particular site, I’ve gotten numerous calls from families that have had family members that were involved in train and vehicle incidents at that site. One or more has been a loss of life, and people are really concerned, and they are going to be glad to hear that we are going to get some action out of the state and the rail service to get that site more secured,” said Smith.

At this time, there is no timeline of when the project is expected to be completed.