DAR chapter presents braille US flag to Webster Co. Courthouse

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Most of us take for granted seeing the American flag flying over the courthouse or in front of a local business.

But a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a braille American flag to the Webster County Courthouse Monday.

The bronze braille flag is part of a grant established for the celebration and commemoration of America’s 250 years of freedom. We are just two years away from that milestone.

Webster County supervisors and county officials along with DAR officers and members of the Old Choctaw chapter in Eupora were part of the dedication ceremony.

The flag is on display at the Webster County Courthouse and is located to the right as you enter the front door.

