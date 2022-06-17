DARE Camp teaches youngsters about dangers of drugs and online safety

SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – A week long camp is letting students see sheriff’s deputies in a different light while teaching the young people some valuable lessons.

Sixteen-year-old Zalla McCaffley is organizing a game of dodge ball for this DARE Camp, inside the Saltillo Elementary School multi-purpose building.

McCaffley was a DARE camper for several years and wanted to help when she got old enough. She says DARE Camps are a unique opportunity for kids to get to know those who protect and serve.

“I hope they realize that cops are nice, and, I feel like, cops sometimes get a bad reputation. This shows they are our friends and we can confide in them,” McCaffley said.

The DARE Camp is based on the DARE Program, which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. It is for students in second through sixth grades.

Young people still learn about the dangers of drugs and alcohol at DARE camps, but the material has been updated. Campers also learn about the dangers of social media and digital footprints.

“It has evolved into life-changing experiences, leadership, making good choices, who you pick as your friends, online, things you have to watch for, and things of that nature. There’s a lot of fun put into it, especially these camps,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

“I’ve learned to make a lot of friends, and they taught us not to do certain things, like drugs and violence,” said DARE Camper Austin Carlisle.

“We learned about whatever you do on iPad or phone, anything electronic, Google people can see it,” said DARE Camper Taniah Page.

“My favorite part of DARE camp was probably when we went ziplining,” said DARE Camper Ramona Mosley.

DARE Camp for Saltillo wraps up Friday.

DARE Camps are also held in Shannon and Mooreville.