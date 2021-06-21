SALTILLO, MISS. (WCBI) – Nearly fifty elementary students are spending their week hanging out with sheriff’s deputies, playing games, and learning life skills.

It’s part of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department DARE Camp.

As school resource officers, deputies, and volunteers helped out, the DARE campers were learning about teamwork, and getting exercise, by playing a relay game.

The DARE camps are held at Mooreville, Shannon, and Saltillo Elementary schools for students entering second, through the sixth grade.

“Our whole mission is for them to become better kids, better adults, and better decision-makers as they grow in life, anytime you can mentor someone and spend a little bit of time with them, that’s the most precious thing we got is time,” said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

That’s exactly what the SROs and other helpers at DARE camp are doing, whether it’s helping during game time or small group sessions. students learn how to make wise decisions, they are taught how to be safe on the internet and they are encouraged to give back to their communities.

That’s why Marquita Richey is here. The third-grade Saltillo Elementary teacher went through the DARE camp as a sixth-grader and has been helping ever since.

“I learned about decision-making skills, and I took what I learned in DARE in sixth grade and applied it to my life,” Richey said.

DARE campers will also take field trips throughout the week. Students say it’s a fun way to learn important skills.

“I wanted to come to DARE camp because we learn about stuff and my friends are here,” said Toniah Williams.

“I’ve learned about empathy, and sympathy and I have learned about anger and how to control our feelings and not say mean things to others,” said Emilanne Owens.

“I’ve learned about not to use drugs and have kindness,” said Austin Thomas.

“It’s fun and they teach you about stuff that you don’t need to do,” said Ethan Bolen.

In nearly thirty years an estimated 20,000 or so kids have gone through the Lee County Sheriff’s Department DARE Camps, making new friends, playing great games, and learning valuable life lessons.

The sheriff’s department has hosted camps at Shannon and Mooreville. The Saltillo camp wraps up Friday.