TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The 5th annual “Out of the Darkness Suicide Walk” took place today at Tupelo’s Veterans Park.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the state, and is the 2nd leading cause of death for teens and young adults.

The three-mile event was sponsored by the Mississippi Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, whose goal is reducing the suicide rate 20% by the year 2025.

Walk Chair Marsha Jensen says the walk focuses on the importance of intervention.

“Just to let them know they’re not alone. That there is help available. To please, if you feel suicidal, I mean we have text lines available now. 741-741 or we have the national hotline that they can call to get help immediately or please to family, friend, or loved one, or a preacher, or teacher you know anyone. There is help available,” said Jensen.

Jensen says the money raised at this event will go to research and educational material advocacy.