Date Set For Aberdeen Alderman Election

The City of Aberdeen is moving ahead with plans to elect a new Ward 2 Alderman. Public notices are being distributed setting January 30th as the date of the special election to replace Alderman Cloyd Garth.

Alderman voted December 20th to replace Garth in the wake of an attorney generals ruling saying Garth cannot be an alderman while he holds the Interim Superintendent job for the Hazlehurst School District. Garth and Mayor Maurice Howard maintain that vote was not binding because they left the room and a quorum was not present. The legal notice of election says the qualifying deadline for the post is January 9th.