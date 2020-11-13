Daughter Held Without Bond For Murder Of Her Mom

PRENTISS COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A daughter is in jail, charged with the murder of her mother.

Crime scene tape is still up around the trailer, where the body of 56 year old Paula Storey was found early Tuesday morning.

“9 1 1 call came into Lee communications, and indicating there was a body that could be found at a particular address in the Wheeler community, one of my deputies responded, discovered an open door, went into investigate, realized there was a body there, evidence that didn’t need to be contaminated so he backed out and secured the scene,” said Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar.

Agents with MBI and Crime Scene technicians were called to the scene. Investigators began looking for Paula Storey’s daughter, who lived with her mom. The two were known to have a contentious relationship. 28 year old Robin Michelle Storey was located a few hours later.

“Around 9 45 the city of Booneville made contact with our suspect and arrested her,” Sheriff Tolar said.

Robin Michelle Storey is charged with first degree murder.

The sheriff would like to talk with whomever made the 9 1 1 call. In fact, the same person, a male, called twice. The first time, the caller said a body could be found in the trailer, the second call, gave the exact address, 265 County road 5011.

“I encourage whomever that was to come forward, because if they have information and withholding, it may be a different story, if they came forward, that would be helpful to us and would eliminate them in any way of being connected to this crime,” Sheriff Tolar said.

The sheriff says a murder weapon was recovered. He also described the scene as the most gruesome crime scene he has ever worked in his nearly forty years in law enforcement.

Robin Michelle Storey was ordered held without bond.