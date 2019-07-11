Davis Officially Signs with Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, Ont. (Ole Miss Athletics) – After one big performance in the NBA Summer League, Terence Davis has found a permanent home for his NBA future. The Toronto Raptors, the reigning NBA Champions, locked up the Rebel guard after seeing him score 22 points for the Denver Nuggets in his professional debut.

Davis joined the Nuggets for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, pouring in a game-high 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting that included 5 of 7 from beyond the arc to lead the team to a victory over the Phoenix Suns (July 7). With his impressive debut in front of scouts from all 30 NBA teams, he received several offers before choosing the Raptors.

A fan favorite from Southaven, Mississippi, Davis ended his Ole Miss career 12th on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,512 points). Knocking down 176 three-pointers, he ranks seventh on the career chart from long distance. Davis also cracks Ole Miss’ top 10 with 140 career steals. Playing in 121 games as a Rebel, including 83 starts, the 6-foot-4 guard earned a letter all four years on campus.

Davis had his best season to finish his Ole Miss career. Averaging 15.2 ppg to rank 10th in the conference, he earned Second Team All-SEC accolades. Davis led Ole Miss in assists (3.5 per game) and rebounds (5.8 per game), while ranking ninth in the SEC with 1.6 steals per game. His 54 steals were the 11th-most in a single season in Ole Miss history. Appearing in all 33 games, making 32 starts, the senior Rebel reached double figures in scoring 26 times. He recorded nine 20-point games, including a season-high 30 at Butler (Nov. 16). Davis’ final shooting numbers included 44.4 percent (179 of 403) from the field, 37.1 percent (65 of 175) from beyond the arc and 77.2 percent (78 of 101) from the free throw line. He also produced four of the team’s five double-doubles throughout the season, including a night of 25 points and 12 rebounds versus No. 6 Kentucky (March 5) during his last game in The Pavilion.

Behind Davis’ senior leadership on and off the floor, Ole Miss returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years. The Rebels were predicted to finish last in the SEC, but Davis and company exceeded expectations en route to a 20-13 record (10-8 SEC). In his final game as a Rebel, the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Davis led the team with 17 points and six assists.