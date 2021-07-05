The Dawgs’ Day: A deep dive into Mississippi State’s national title journey

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s no surprise that on a summer day in Mississippi.

“The weather is hot, but it doesn’t matter on a day like today.”

A fanbase that has been burned countless times. Now has good reason to feel warm inside.

“We did it, baby!! Woohoo!!” Mississippi State fan Michael Gibson said.

“I was going to be here today to let these guys know how much I love and appreciate them,” Bulldogs fan Hobie Hobart said.

“We wouldn’t miss this for the world,” Mississippi State graduate Matt Merkel said.

Time after time, Mississippi State neared achieving college sport’s most coveted honor: winning a national championship.

“No matter what I’m doing,” Gibson explained. “It doesn’t matter what day. Whenever they put it on there, I have to rewind it and watch it again. Rewind it, and watch it again.”

Morgan William gave Bulldog fans a moment to replay forever with her buzzer-beater in the 2017 Women’s Final Four.

Then very next season, Arike Ogunbowale, a name Bulldog faithful will never forget, tore out their hearts in the national championship.

Jake Mangum gave Mississippi State fans plenty to cheer.

“I loved him and that team.”

And, of course, there was “the Dak era.”

“When Dak was here, and we went number one, we were in the Gridiron Club for that Auburn game,” Merkel said. “We didn’t even know it rained because we were so excited that day.”

The roller coaster ride to be a Mississippi State fan makes this first-ever national championship so meaningful.

“It’s like I told my Dad,” Gibson explained. “It would have been easy to make me another fan because they win all the time, but this moment right here makes everything worth it.”

“I had someone ask me how long you have been waiting on this? I said, man, for years! We’re talking generations. I’m talking my grandaddy, Dad, me,” Hobart said.

“I think if you cut me open right now, I will bleed maroon outside of this black shirt,” Gibson said. “I was coming here before I could talk and walk.”

“We were juniors in high school,” Matt and Linda Merkel said.

The high school sweethearts’ first date was in 1977 at the old Dudy Noble.

“I don’t even remember who played,” Matt said.

“I don’t either,” Linda said.

In 2021, the two celebrate the dogs winning the title with their daughter and grandchildren at the new Dude.

“He’s number one in our hearts and number one in uniform,” Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen said. “So let’s give it up for Ron Polk.”

We celebrate those that worked tirelessly to build a program and pave the way.

“Coach Lemonis, you’re going to bring the first national championship to this baseball program,” former MSU baseball player Jake Mangum said.

We celebrate for the people we wish were here to witness.

“Her mom and Dad,” Matt said. “They came all the time. They were here day in, day out.”

And we celebrate.

“Mississippi State the national champions.”

Let’s be honest. We all knew it would be a scorching, hot day when “the dog had its day.”