Dawgs Vs. Dawgs: MSU And Washington Meet In CWS

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Saturday’s College World Series matchup between Mississippi State (37-27) and Washington (35-24) brings too very different programs together.

The Bulldogs punched a ticket to Omaha for the tenth time in program history. 2018 will be the first appearance in Huskies baseball history.

Washington has been impressive in the postseason, sweeping the Coastal Carolina regional, and losing only one game to this point, a 5-2 loss to CSU Fullerton in game two of the Super Regional.

Mississippi State has experience against Pac-12 teams in the past, and while this pair of “Dawgs” aren’t familiar with the other, Gary Henderson said, “you can get to know who you’re playing pretty quick.”

“I think twenty, twenty-five years ago, it was big ball out here in the SEC, and small ball in the West Coast,” Henderson said.

“There are no secrets, everybody is on T.V…”

The Bulldogs and the Huskies meet in game one of the College World Series on Saturday, at 7 PM CT.