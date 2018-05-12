A Day of Service in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- Homelessness continues to be a problem for many people in our area.

A local group has teamed up to help.

“We are just coming out and trying to help the community,” said Charlcy Hollingsworth.

A day full of service and giving back.

That’s how volunteers and employees of Central Service Association, a partnership with utilities across the area, spent their Saturday.

They partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help build a home for a Nettleton family.

“This is our community service project that we are doing here today. We will be here for roughly eight hours,” said Jeremy Kidd.

The project is a way to give back to the community and support those in need.

“Families in need of housing and companies like ours help donate money and help donate labor to help build these houses for families that are in need,” said Kidd.

Volunteers helped by painting, putting on a roof, and applying siding.

“I have actually been putting siding on, keeping everybody hydrated,” said Charlcy Hollingsworth.

It takes a lot to help a project like this come together.

The CSA didn’t just supply volunteers to help with labor, but they also helped with donations.

“We actually made a donation today, our company did, to the material purchase here. So we came in and then used those materials,” said Charlcy Hollingsworth.

One of the volunteers, Bart Hollingsworth, encourages others to give up their time and help those in need.

“It’s great, the family is actually here for the house it’s nice to get to meet them and to be able to do that, just to help people out,” said Bart Hollingsworth.

The homeowner said she would be paying it forward by volunteering at other projects.