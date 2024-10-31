Daylight saving time ends this weekend

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some of you may have noticed a little extra sunshine in your face lately when you wake up in the morning.

Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, November 3.

Mornings will get even more brighter, but the sun will set a lot sooner.

Lori Cargile, the assistant principal at New Hope High, says having the extra light benefits early morning bus routes.

“Sometimes we have routes that may not start until 7 a.m., because it’s shorter route that just picks up a larger amount of students that just live closer to the school, but we do have those that are lengthy and having an earlier sunrise makes a difference because it’s a difference in picking up students with the sun and without, and so it just makes it safer,” said Cargile.

Cargile says some bus routes go as far to the state lines to pick up students in the New Hope School District.

A longer travel time requires an earlier bus route.

“Those bus drivers sometimes start their routes as early as 6:10 AM, 6:15 AM, so Daylight Savings means that those routes will now have some daylight when picking up those students,” said Cargile.

Daylight Saving Time ending may be beneficial for schools, but some shoppers say it interferes with their daily schedule.

“I like a lot of sun light in the afternoon, but I’m sure going miss it because I don’t have all that time to do (my tasks) in,” said Daisy Higgins, a shopper.

Higgins says she now has to get a head start with her to-do list.

She also says she feels more safe taking care of things while there is daylight.

“I feel more comfortable going during the daylight hours and getting all my necessities and coming back home when there’s plenty of sunlight,” said Higgins.

When the clock strikes 2 a.m. on November 3, remember to set your clock back an hour to 1 a.m.

Remember to stay safe as it gets darker sooner.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X