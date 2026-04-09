Deadline approaching for Prentiss Co. residents picking up storm debris

There is a deadline coming up for Prentiss County residents cleaning up after the recent storms.

April 22 is the last day for residents to get their eligible storm debris placed at the roadside for pick-up.

The pick-up is limited to vegetative debris only. That is limbs, branches, and other natural materials.

Construction debris, household garbage, and debris not related to the storm will NOT be picked up. It will be left for the residents to dispose of.

Debris must be left on the public right-of-way without blocking traffic or drainage.

Officials also caution residents to keep debris away from mailboxes, utility poles, and fire hydrants.

To date, more than 300 cubic yards of debris from Prentiss County has been collected and disposed of.

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