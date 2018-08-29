Deadline Extended For ‘Angel Tree’ Budgeting Class

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials at the Tupelo Salvation Army have a warning for anyone wanting to sign up for the Angel Tree program this Christmas.

The deadline is approaching for taking a mandatory budgeting class.

Several years ago, the Salvation Army started a new policy that mandates anyone signing up their children for the “Angel Tree” Christmas gifts program, must first take a budget class.

Response has been slow at the Tupelo Salvation Army. Officials have extended the deadline.

However, those who want to have their children put on the lists to get Christmas presents, must sign up and take the 2 hour class before they can qualify for Angel Tree.

“We don’t want to be just a hand out, we’re not about that. If we give them the skills at the budget class then that, they can look at their money coming in and think of it differently and try to budget better,” said Susan Gilbert, with the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Angel Tree is available for children ages 1-12.

If you want more information about the budgeting classes, call the Tupelo Salvation Army at 662-842-9222