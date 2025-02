Deadline for Municipal Election voter registration is approaching

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A voter registration deadline is looming for upcoming Municipal Elections.

Mississippians must register in person to vote by March 1.

This is a Saturday, so City Clerks officers will be open from 8 am until 12 pm.

For any questions, please contact your local City Clerk’s Office.

