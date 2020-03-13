Deadline approaching to become REAL ID compliant

If you have plans to fly later this year, you might need a new driver’s license.

Travelers need a specific license to indicate they are REAL ID compliant.

Congress passed the law in 2005 to set standards for the issuance of identification before you board a commercial plane.

The deadline to get the identifying ID is just a few months away.

It’s estimated only 40% of people in the country have the correct license needed to fly commercially.

The “Gold Star” campaign is helping remind people of the requirement.

“Come October 2020 you will have to be what we consider called, REAL ID compliant. You will have to have a star, a gold star, if you are a Mississippi resident on your driver’s license in order to fly or you can fly with your passport you’ll be allowed to get on the aircraft or if you are a military personnel. You can use your military ID,” said Kim Jackson, TSA Federal Security Director.

Again, the deadline is October 1 to become REAL ID compliant.