Deadline placed for residents to obtain real-ID compliant license

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some Mississippi Driver’s License Bureaus will be keeping extra hours to help residents meet a national deadline.

May 7 is the deadline for people across the country to have a REAL-ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card.

REAL-ID will be mandatory for boarding commercial flights and entering some federal facilities.

97% of Mississippians already have a compliant license or I.D.

To help the rest get theirs, the Department of Public Safety is opening several Driver Service Bureaus on three upcoming Saturdays.

In the viewing area, the bureaus in New Albany and Tupelo will be open on April 12, April 26, and May 3.

They will be open from 8 am to 5 pm.

You will need to bring the following documents: your original birth certificate, original Social Security Card, and two proofs of Mississippi Residency.

If you’re not sure if your current license or ID is REAL-ID compliant, look in the upper right-hand corner.

If there is a gold star, you’re already compliant. If not, you’ll need the new ID.

