Deadly 2019 tornado still impacting residents in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – February 23 of 2019 was a day many in Columbus will never forget.

A deadly EF3 tornado tore through parts of Columbus, destroying homes, a school and even claimed the life of one woman.

To this day, debris from the storm still remained and residents have still been trying to recover.

“I kept looking outside at the weather, and I noticed it was getting darker and darker,” described Columbus resident Ruby Harris a day after the storm.

From those dark clouds, an EF3 tornado would soon touch down.

Wind speeds over 130 miles per hour ripped through homes, schools and also took the life of Ashley Pounds, 41, of Tupelo.

Harris said the moment she saw the sky become darker by the second, she immediately began to take cover.

From there on, everything was a blur.

“I came back inside. Closed the door, and when I closed the door, it got white. And the next thing, I peeped out again and the light pole had got dark. Then the next thing we knew we were in the floor. I don’t remember getting knocked in the floor or anything. But me and my daughters and two grandbabies was knocked in the floor.”

While some homes damaged from the storm have been fixed, others were still in need of repair.

On 7th Avenue North, a series of homes were still damaged, some even abandoned.

Executive Director of United Way Renee Sanders said when she saw the damage and the people impacted with her own eyes, it was a reality check.

“That was reality. You see this happening in other areas. But to actually see the impact it made on the community that’s reality. That’s an eye-opener and you never forget that.”

Sanders said this weekend, she wants the community to come together to help commemorate those killed, and also help those impacted.

“We lost an individual so that was heartbreaking. And so you can’t bring back that person back. But you can do something to commemorate that person. Which is what we want to do this Saturday. Commemorate the death of two lives that were lost last year. So that impact really leaves something that you’ll never forget.”

The city of Columbus and the Community Recovery of Lowndes County have planned a day of service this weekend to help those still impacted by damage.