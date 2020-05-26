Deadly Calhoun County Shooting Investigation, Arrest

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting in Derma ends with one man dead, one man injured, and a third man in jail.

Julian Boyd is charged with murder.

- Advertisement -

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says deputies were called to Underwood Street, in Derma, on Friday afternoon.

Investigators believe Evander Holmes and Anthony Prescott got into an argument.

Pollan says Holmes hit Prescott in the head with a gun. That gun fired and a bullet hit Prescott in the neck.

Then Boyd is accused of picking up the gun and shooting Holmes in the neck.

Holmes died. Prescott remains in the hospital.

Bond for Boyd was set at five hundred thousand dollars.