A Deadly Crash Takes The Life Of A Beloved Noxubee County High Teacher

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County teacher’s life comes to a tragic end after a devastating car crash.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun says 59-year old Wilma Brown Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened a little after eleven Monday night, on Highway 45, south of Brooksville.

Troopers say 25-year-old Austin Giesbrecht, was traveling south, when his car rear-ended Mullins’s car.

Giesbrecht suffered moderate injuries.

Mullins taught for over twenty years and was a senior English teacher at Noxubee County High School.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with her family as they make the transition to deal with this loss. As well as, our school family here, at Noxubee County High School. Mrs. Mullins was a pillar here at the school and has taught here so many years and this morning, we made sure we had great counselors here from community counseling, all of our district counselors. We’ve had pastors here,” says Noxubee County High School Principal James Covington.

The crash remains under investigation.