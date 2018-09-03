Deadly Lowndes County Standoff Turned Over to MBI

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating.

These are new details after a Sunday stand-off in Lowndes County left one man dead.

Sheriff Mike Arledge says no deputy fired a gun during the standoff on Crowe Road.

Law enforcement said the incident began after a neighbor went to check on 46 year-old Thomas Cameron Bailey.

The neighbor told deputies they noticed bullet holes in Bailey’s camper and that he was armed.

After six hours of trying to talk to Bailey, the SWAT team went inside the camper to find him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation.