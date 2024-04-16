Deadly Oktibbeha County shooting investigation: 2 people indicted

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were indicted in connection to a deadly Oktibbeha County shooting.

Jermarion Elliott was charged with first-degree murder.

Tatiyana Brooks was charged with first-degree murder, accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence.

She was accused of helping Elliott after the homicide.

A grand jury recently returned those charges in an indictment.

Elliott and Brooks were accused in the death of 17-year-old Tristian Calmes.

The shooting happened in July 2023 on Finley Drive.

At the time, investigators said the shooting happened after some type of argument.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X