Deadly shooting: 22-year-old charged in death of his friend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Four friends were headed home from a night in Starkville.

But something happened.

Now, one is dead. Another went on the run before being arrested in Alabama.

22-year-old Daniel Miller was charged in the death of his friend Gabriel Tipton, also 22 years old.

It all happened in a vehicle headed east on Highway 82 around midnight Saturday night.

Sources told WCBI News that Miller was seated in the front seat of a pickup truck. Tipton was in the back.

When the shooting happened, the driver pulled over. He and another passenger tried to render aid to Tipton.

That’s when they said Miller got behind the wheel of the truck and drove away.

He was later arrested in Pickens County, Alabama.

The other two friends called 911 and worked to save their friend.

Deputies from Oktibbeha County and troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Officially from the Oktibbeha County coroner, Tipton’s death was being investigated as a homicide and his body was being sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Pearl.

The case was being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

